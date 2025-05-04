Previous
Fairy Ring by pej76
Photo 821

Fairy Ring

A small Fairy Ring has appeared on our front lawn. This also reminds me of the Mushroom Dance from Disney’s 1940 movie “Fantasia”.

There is a long list of superstitions regarding Fairy Rings. One could get trapped inside of one of these things. Not sure I want to mess with it.
4th May 2025

Paul J

@pej76
