Previous
Photo 821
Fairy Ring
A small Fairy Ring has appeared on our front lawn. This also reminds me of the Mushroom Dance from Disney’s 1940 movie “Fantasia”.
There is a long list of superstitions regarding Fairy Rings. One could get trapped inside of one of these things. Not sure I want to mess with it.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work.
