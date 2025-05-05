Previous
Lookout by pej76
Photo 822

Lookout

Gracie keeping the watch on Mikey's rock. This was the favorite spot of our last cat, Mikey. He would pee on it frequently to mark it as his own. I'm sure all that scent is long gone so Gracie has no problem claiming it for herself.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact