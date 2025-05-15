Flower Shopping

I’ve been lazy lately with taking photos. Might be seasonal burnout. Seems like I go through a spell of this every year at some point.



Anyway, trying to get back into the swing of things with a photo from a garden center we visited this morning. A couple of friends raved about this particular center which is about an hour’s drive from our home. It wasn’t worth the trip. I’d rather pay a few more bucks locally than drive for an hour to get lower prices on plants. We probably made up the difference in gas.