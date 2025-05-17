Sign up
Photo 827
Birdfy Upgrade
I added a solar panel to the Birdfy feeder. Our backyard doesn't get a tremendous amount of sun but hopefully it will be enough to keep the battery charged.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
