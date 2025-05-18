Brick and Squirrel

Perfectionism is the voice of the oppressor, the enemy of the people. It will keep you cramped and insane your whole life” – Anne Lamott



Who cares if you try things that don’t work. Who cares if some of your photos aren’t great? Stopping yourself from doing something you love, before you’ve done it, is crazy. Recognize you have the fear, but don’t let that stop you. Fear goes away eventually.



I don't know where I picked up this bit of wisdom I found in a note on the computer, but I suppose I need to apply it more when it comes to photography ( and golf )