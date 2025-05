Pittsburgh North GC #7

A long and tricky par 5. I have never been on this green in regulation ( three shots ). Today I was and not only that my 3rd shot was 3 feet from the pin. If you look close you can see my ball on the far side of the pin. Sad to say I missed my birdie putt. Even sadder to say I missed my par putt. My putting was atrociously bad today. However, I did win $15 for two skins and a pin shot.