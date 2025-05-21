First Humming Bird

We've had our Humming Bird feeder up for about a week or so. Finally a Hummer showed up. A second one showed up as well and there was the usual fight between them.



I have seen videos of multiple hummers at feeders at the same time but I have yet to see two hummers that can tolerate each other's presence in our whole yard.



Picture not so sharp. It was taken through the family room window.