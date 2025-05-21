Sign up
Previous
Photo 831
First Humming Bird
We've had our Humming Bird feeder up for about a week or so. Finally a Hummer showed up. A second one showed up as well and there was the usual fight between them.
I have seen videos of multiple hummers at feeders at the same time but I have yet to see two hummers that can tolerate each other's presence in our whole yard.
Picture not so sharp. It was taken through the family room window.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1208
photos
22
followers
31
following
227% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
19th May 2025 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
