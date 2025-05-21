Previous
First Humming Bird by pej76
Photo 831

First Humming Bird

We've had our Humming Bird feeder up for about a week or so. Finally a Hummer showed up. A second one showed up as well and there was the usual fight between them.

I have seen videos of multiple hummers at feeders at the same time but I have yet to see two hummers that can tolerate each other's presence in our whole yard.

Picture not so sharp. It was taken through the family room window.
21st May 2025

Paul J

pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
