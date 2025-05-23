Previous
Next
Rhododendron by pej76
Photo 833

Rhododendron

I don't think this rhododendron is doing all that well but it did bloom nicely.

There is a little bumble bee in the photo. Can you spot it?
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
228% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact