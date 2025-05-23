Sign up
Photo 833
Rhododendron
I don't think this rhododendron is doing all that well but it did bloom nicely.
There is a little bumble bee in the photo. Can you spot it?
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
23rd May 2025 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
