Photo 834
Purple Iris
We were surprised to see the purple iris blooming. And yes, I need to do some work in this garden. The hydrangea needs to be pruned of the old shoots from last summer.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th May 2025 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
