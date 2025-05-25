Previous
Peaceful Coexistence by pej76
Peaceful Coexistence

Well, not really. Mrs Cardinal and Mrs Grosbeak did a lot of hissing at each other. Mostly it was Mrs Cardinal doing all the fussing. They both managed to eat in between the fuss however.
Paul J

Incredible photograph
