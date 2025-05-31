Sign up
Previous
Photo 839
Lone Rose
Our pink Knock Out rose bush has seen much better days but it has produced a lone pink rose in its old age.
Another cold, windy day here. It is supposed to warm up this week though. Can’t wait.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
1
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1221
photos
23
followers
31
following
229% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
31st May 2025 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured against the wooden fence
June 1st, 2025
