Knoll Run

It was a beautiful day for golf yesterday. Temperature was 80 with low humidity and no wind. This is #8, a long par 5. It was my best and longest drive of the day. If you expand the photo you can see my yellow ball just left of the 150 marker. You can’t see the lake just up ahead but I was the only one in our foursome that made it over on the 2nd shot. Unfortunately I double bogied. My short game and putting left a lot to be desired on the day. Shot a 95 and won 5 bucks though.