The Daily Gracie by pej76
Seems like there aren't too many days go by that I don't take a quick shot of Gracie doing something. Something had her undivided attention in the Daylilies this morning. It must not have been hunt worthy though.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Paul J

@pej76
