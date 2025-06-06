Previous
Scally's Par 3 by pej76
Photo 844

Scally's Par 3

We had a lot of rain this morning so I chose to not play with the league today. When the sun came out later in the day I decided to go play at the local par 3 golf course just so I could swing a club. I think this is the 6th hole on the course.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
Photo Details

