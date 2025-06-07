Sign up
Traitor Gracie
Our next door neighbors are away for a few days. Gracie decided their patio table was better than ours this afternoon.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Paul J
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
