First Daylillies by pej76
Photo 846

First Daylillies

The Stella D’Oros are the first and last to bloom every year. Hopefully, the deer won’t eat them before I spray the liquid fence again.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Paul J

@pej76
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lilies are so pretty. Hope the deer doesn't notice!
June 9th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
June 9th, 2025  
Paul J ace
@casablanca Thank you. We’re talking deer in the plural here though. Between the heard of deer, the bunnies, and woodchucks it’s a wonder we can grow anything at all.
June 9th, 2025  
Paul J ace
@mittens Thnk you Marilyn.
June 9th, 2025  
