Photo 846
First Daylillies
The Stella D’Oros are the first and last to bloom every year. Hopefully, the deer won’t eat them before I spray the liquid fence again.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
4
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1232
photos
23
followers
31
following
231% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
9th June 2025 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lilies are so pretty. Hope the deer doesn't notice!
June 9th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
June 9th, 2025
Paul J
ace
@casablanca
Thank you. We’re talking deer in the plural here though. Between the heard of deer, the bunnies, and woodchucks it’s a wonder we can grow anything at all.
June 9th, 2025
Paul J
ace
@mittens
Thnk you Marilyn.
June 9th, 2025
