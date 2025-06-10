Previous
Take me for a ride by pej76
Photo 847

Take me for a ride

Gracie has some sort of fascination with my wife’s little car. She loves climbing all over it and sometimes in it. Doesn’t matter if the car is in the garage or outside. I often have to clean paw prints off of the windshield.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Photo Details

