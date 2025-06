The Terminator

I am not the stereotypical gun loving American redneck. I don’t own a gun and probably never ever will. BUT, this is a great little gadget for zapping flies and Lantern Fly nymphs. The nymphs move too quickly for a fly swatter. This thing shoots salt forcefully enough to do the job. Obviously this can’t be used indoors.



Lantern Flies are quite destructive to fruit trees and some other crops. They don’t have any natural predators in our area yet to control the population.