Alaus Oculatus

Commonly called the eastern eyed click beetle or eyed elater. I have never seen one of these before. I spotted this little guy on one of the tees today as I was about to tee off. I had to shoo it out of the way. They are harmless to humans. Those black markings that look like eyes are just black markings. I guess they are meant to make the little beetle look more fierce than what it is.