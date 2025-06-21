Sign up
Previous
Photo 851
Small Hydrangea
This was planted several years ago but doesn’t seem to be getting much bigger. It did produce one big bloom this summer.
I’ve been lazy with the photography this month with just a lot of little things getting in the way.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
