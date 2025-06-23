Previous
Empty Chairs Empty Table by pej76
A play on a tune from Les Miserables. We would normally have our tea here on the patio in the afternoon but not in this heat and humidity. 92F and 87% humidity is as uncomfortable as it gets. Even Gracie doesn’t like it outside in these conditions.
