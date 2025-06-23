Sign up
Photo 853
Empty Chairs Empty Table
A play on a tune from Les Miserables. We would normally have our tea here on the patio in the afternoon but not in this heat and humidity. 92F and 87% humidity is as uncomfortable as it gets. Even Gracie doesn’t like it outside in these conditions.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
22nd June 2025 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
