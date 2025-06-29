Previous
Great Spangled Fritillary by pej76
Great Spangled Fritillary

Seen on our Milkweed plant. The Milkweed is supposed to attract Monarch butterflies but we haven’t seen many since we planted this several years ago. Other butterflies seem to like though.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Paul J

Christine Sztukowski ace
Perfect, Beautiful
June 29th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful shot!
June 29th, 2025  
