Previous
Photo 859
Great Spangled Fritillary
Seen on our Milkweed plant. The Milkweed is supposed to attract Monarch butterflies but we haven’t seen many since we planted this several years ago. Other butterflies seem to like though.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
2
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1253
photos
23
followers
30
following
235% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
29th June 2025 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect, Beautiful
June 29th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot!
June 29th, 2025
