Roughhouse by pej76
Or “I dare you to rub my tummy”. We are looking in on our daughter’s cat, Mozart, while they are away. He likes to offer up his tummy for a rub then attacks. It’s play though. He doesn’t scratch or bite hard.
Paul J

January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Peter Dulis ace
cute
June 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Aww feels us good
June 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
How cute when they do that, lovely shot of him.
June 30th, 2025  
