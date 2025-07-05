Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 865
A Fine Summer’s Day
To borrow a title from one of Charles Todd’s Inspector Rutledge mysteries. A little warm but tolerable here. Enjoying a pre dinner glass of wine.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1264
photos
23
followers
30
following
236% complete
View this month »
858
859
860
861
862
863
864
865
Latest from all albums
861
105
293
862
863
864
294
865
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPad Air (3rd generation)
Taken
5th July 2025 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent
July 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close