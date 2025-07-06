Previous
BZ Bee by pej76
Photo 866

BZ Bee

I wonder if this is why the flower is called Bee Balm. The bumble bees were all over it this afternoon.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Paul J

@pej76
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome capture
July 6th, 2025  
