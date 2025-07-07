Previous
Good Grief by pej76
So many beautiful summery photos being posted these days it is a shame to post this. The Halloween stuff has come out already at Costco. For $275 you can have one of your very own.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Paul J

Hahaha. Love the pose.
I'm not close to a Costco any longer. I thought it was going to be something I miss. To my surprise, I'm doing so well by going just twice a year for the big items. They are always ahead of the seasons!
July 7th, 2025  
I think I just might manage without one 😜
July 7th, 2025  
