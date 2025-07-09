Previous
Zantedeschia by pej76
Photo 869

Zantedeschia

Or Calla Lily. At least that is what I think it is after doing some research on the web. I pass this garden on my morning walk. It is one of the. nicest flower gardens in the whole neighborhood.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
July 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Delightful
July 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact