Previous
Photo 869
Zantedeschia
Or Calla Lily. At least that is what I think it is after doing some research on the web. I pass this garden on my morning walk. It is one of the. nicest flower gardens in the whole neighborhood.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
2
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1273
photos
23
followers
30
following
238% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
9th July 2025 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
July 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delightful
July 9th, 2025
