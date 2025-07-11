Previous
Catnip Cat by pej76
Catnip Cat

It seems this is Gracie’s favorite spot in the garden now. Laying in the catnip. You can tell she’s had her nose in it. A tell tale piece of catnip is on her nose.
Paul J

ace
@pej76
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love her!
July 11th, 2025  
