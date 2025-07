Happy XXth Birthday Carol

Happy Birthday to my wife. Best for a man to not mention or ask a woman's age if he knows what's good for him.



This is my wife's second birthday cake this year. Yesterday when I purchased the 1st one it slipped out of the box as I was lifting it out of the shopping cart to hand to the cashier. It landed upside down in the cart and was ruined. Fortunately, the store manager replaced it at no cost.