She's in Trouble by pej76
Photo 881

She's in Trouble

Or will be if she's still there when our neighbors return home in a few hours. This is our neighbor's patio and table. Earlier today she was sleeping on their deck. Maybe our neighbors would like a cat for a pet.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
