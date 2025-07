Lookout Below

There was just enough space between the boards of the deck to get a shot of Gracie on the patio around tee time. You can tell it was tee time by the golf tee on the bistro table. Gracie doesn't seem to mind the high heat and humidity but she is not very active. It was 92 at the time I took this and the humidity was about 60%. We spent very little time outdoors today.