The Finished Job by pej76
Photo 890

The Finished Job

This is what the plumbers installed yesterday. Like I said, there is no possible way I could have done this myself. I’m left contemplating if I want to do the drywall replacement myself or hire a pro.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Paul J

January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work.
