Previous
First Preseason Game by pej76
Photo 891

First Preseason Game

The Hall of Fame game in Canton Ohio between Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions. We watched a couple of plays but not really interested. Steelers preseason starts in a week or so. Watching a murder mystery on the BBC now.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
244% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact