Previous
Photo 891
First Preseason Game
The Hall of Fame game in Canton Ohio between Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions. We watched a couple of plays but not really interested. Steelers preseason starts in a week or so. Watching a murder mystery on the BBC now.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPad Air (3rd generation)
Taken
31st July 2025 8:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
