Photo 893
The Last Day Lily of the Summer
At least I think it is. I haven’t seen any others that are about to bloom.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
And very pretty it is too
August 3rd, 2025
