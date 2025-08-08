Previous
Beaver Valley #8. Again by pej76
Beaver Valley #8. Again

Back at Beaver Valley GC today and my old nemesis, the 8th hole. Made par for a change. I thought my par might have a chance to hold up for a skin since this is a difficult hole. But, it didn’t. Beautiful day to play today.
8th August 2025

Paul J

mittens (Marilyn)
So pretty.
August 8th, 2025  
