Previous
Photo 897
More Progress
We put up some joint compound today. Slow but sure progress. Son in law a big help though he makes me slightly crazy with his attention to minute details. But, that is probably why he’s a PHD and good at much of what he does.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
1
0
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
245% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
9th August 2025 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
It will be fantastic once done
August 10th, 2025
