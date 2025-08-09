Previous
More Progress by pej76
More Progress

We put up some joint compound today. Slow but sure progress. Son in law a big help though he makes me slightly crazy with his attention to minute details. But, that is probably why he’s a PHD and good at much of what he does.
9th August 2025

Paul J

Corinne C ace
It will be fantastic once done
August 10th, 2025  
