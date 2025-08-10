Previous
Oops! by pej76
The dry wall tape had a bubble in it. It pulled away easily from the ceiling. Happens even to the pros so I'm told. Very easy to fix however.
10th August 2025

Paul J

@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
