Male Pearl Crescent Butterfly by pej76
Male Pearl Crescent Butterfly

Taking a break from feeding and flittering about the Zinnias. The info I found on this critter said that the males have black pods at the tip of their antennas.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Paul J

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture and such a pretty butterfly.
August 16th, 2025  
