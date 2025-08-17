Sign up
Previous
Photo 905
Much Needed Rain
We had a bit of a cloudburst early afternoon. Though the rain is welcomed it way too little. We need an all day or two soaking rain and just not in our little corner of the county. This was about a 15 minute heavy rain.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
1
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1328
photos
24
followers
30
following
247% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
17th August 2025 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Chrissie
ace
The garden will be grateful! Beautiful colours.
August 17th, 2025
