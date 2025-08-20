Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 908
Wrapped
I came across this the other day when I was in the woods behind our home. This vines attack the trees and eventually kill them. I cut a lot of these vines over the years to try and keep the trees near us healthy.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1331
photos
24
followers
30
following
248% complete
View this month »
901
902
903
904
905
906
907
908
Latest from all albums
903
312
313
904
905
906
907
908
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
18th August 2025 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my, how vicious those vines are
August 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and documentation shot. They are pretty nasty!
August 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close