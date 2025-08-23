Previous
Injured Black Swallowtail by pej76
Injured Black Swallowtail

This little guy lost his left tail. I thought it might be too injured to fly but when I got too close it flitted away like a healthy butterfly. I wonder how it’s tail got nipped.
Paul J

@pej76
