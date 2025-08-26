Previous
Indian Run 9th Hole
Photo 914

Indian Run 9th Hole

No room for error on this double dog leg to the right. Tee shot must carry across a swamp and a small lake and far enough to clear trees that block your shot to the green if you’re short. The green is protected by the edge of the lake on the right and another swampy area on the left. I have lost my fair share of balls on this hole over the years. It was different for me this day. I was on in two and make par. I missed an easy birdie putt however. An 84 for the round but no prizes. It was a beautiful day for golf. A very cool day after all the heat this summer.
Paul J

