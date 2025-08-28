Previous
Two Doe, Two Fawns by pej76
Two Doe, Two Fawns

Early morning visitors. The fawns had a drink from the bird bath while the mom’s kept watch. One doe spotted me in the window with my camera. Not too much left in the garden that they like to munch on.
Paul J

Diana ace
Lovely capture of your beautiful visitors.
August 28th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
What a special visit!
August 28th, 2025  
