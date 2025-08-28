Sign up
Photo 915
Two Doe, Two Fawns
Early morning visitors. The fawns had a drink from the bird bath while the mom's kept watch. One doe spotted me in the window with my camera. Not too much left in the garden that they like to munch on.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
2
2
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of your beautiful visitors.
August 28th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
What a special visit!
August 28th, 2025
