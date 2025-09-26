Previous
Painting Almost Done by pej76
Photo 928

Painting Almost Done

Just a few small spots to touch up but for the most part the kitchen and family rooms are finished. Painting light colors can tricky. Next comes replacing the electrical outlets and light switches to white.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Paul J

@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well done Paul, it looks so amazing! I would hire you ;-)
September 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact