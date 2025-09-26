Sign up
Previous
Photo 928
Painting Almost Done
Just a few small spots to touch up but for the most part the kitchen and family rooms are finished. Painting light colors can tricky. Next comes replacing the electrical outlets and light switches to white.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
1
0
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Diana
ace
Well done Paul, it looks so amazing! I would hire you ;-)
September 26th, 2025
