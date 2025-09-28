Previous
Back to Normal by pej76
Photo 930

Back to Normal

Kitchen and family room are put back together and we had a movie night. That thing with the hole at the top is a small stool my wife uses to park her glass of wine while we watched the movie.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Paul J

@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact