Photo 931
Set Free
Mickey Mouse was evicted from our house yesterday morning. I used a humane trap to catch and release. The old fashioned traps are too dangerous for Gracie besides being disgusting.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
2
Main Album
iPhone 13
28th September 2025 9:08am
