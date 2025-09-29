Previous
Set Free by pej76
Set Free

Mickey Mouse was evicted from our house yesterday morning. I used a humane trap to catch and release. The old fashioned traps are too dangerous for Gracie besides being disgusting.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Paul J

@pej76
