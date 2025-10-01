Previous
Otiorhynchus Ovatus by pej76
Otiorhynchus Ovatus

Or Strawberry Root Weevil. It has an affinity for strawberry plants so what is it doing in my living room? It now resides in bug heaven provided it was a good bug.
Photo Details

