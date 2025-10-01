Sign up
Previous
Photo 932
Otiorhynchus Ovatus
Or Strawberry Root Weevil. It has an affinity for strawberry plants so what is it doing in my living room? It now resides in bug heaven provided it was a good bug.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
