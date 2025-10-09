Sign up
Photo 938
Dover White First Coat.
First coat of Dover White in the foyer today. A day off tomorrow for golf then back at it on Saturday for the 2nd coat.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Paul J
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1363
photos
23
followers
28
following
256% complete
Views
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
9th October 2025 5:23pm
