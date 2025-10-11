Sign up
Photo 940
Creative Carving
I confess I didn't take this photo our son in law did. Someone at their house got very creative with carving the pumpkin. I've never seen anything like this. Grandson obviously getting a big kick out of it.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
Paul J
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
