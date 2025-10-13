Previous
Scary Fish by pej76
Scary Fish

Grandpap had to babysit by himself for a few hours this morning. Grandson was eager to show off his costume for trick or treating when I arrived. Grandma relieved me at noon. By that time we had the living room in shambles.
13th October 2025

Paul J

@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
Annie D ace
cuteness - sounds like you had fun!
October 14th, 2025  
